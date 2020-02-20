PM-designate Orban says equal opportunities, non-discrimination guaranteed in Romania

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of the Day of Roma Emancipation in Romania, underlining that equal opportunities and non-discrimination are guaranteed in Romania, and the government supports social inclusion as a "primordial" solution so that ethnicity is not a disadvantage for anyone.

According to Orban, in 2011 the event that took place on February 20, 1856, was officially recognised by law, with a significance not only for history, but also for eliminating prejudice at the level of society and for the democratic progress of the country."We wish for a prosperous, modern Romania, and the measures taken so far by the government that I lead converge towards such objective. However, we consider it important that these rights be supported by policies capable of providing every Romanian citizen a chance for a decent social status and we support social inclusion as a primary solution so that ethnicity is not a disadvantage for anyone."