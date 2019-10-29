PM-designate:There will definitely be votes form PSD, probably Pro Romania MPs for Gov't investiture

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban stated on Monday evening that for the investiture of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Government there would also be votes from the MPs belonging to the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and probably from those belonging to Pro Romania.

"If I say that the odds to obtain the investiture vote are very high, believe me that they are. I had individual discussions with many MPs, with independent MPs such as Mr. Dohotaru, with Mrs. Bizgan. (...) There will definitely be votes from the MPs who are in the PSD and there will probably be votes from the Pro Romania MPs, who won't agree this obstruction standpoint which Mr. Ponta approached and which is almost the same with the PSD standpoint," Orban said at Digi 24 private television station.In respect to the postponement of the investiture vote for 4 November, Ludovic Orban said that it's possible for Viorica Dancila to have been told that she has greater chances to enter the second round of presidential elections if she remains one more week at the Victoria Governmental Palace, however, in his view, this represents "an ugly exit from the scene" of the PSD.