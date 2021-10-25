PM-designate to discuss governing programme with USR representatives on Monday

The Prime Minister-designate, Nicolae Ciuca, is meeting on Monday, at 12:00, the chair of USR (Save Romania Union), Dacian Ciolos, to discuss the governing programme.

"Dacian Ciolos, the chair of USR, will meet on Monday, at 12:00, at the USR parliamentary group, with Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. The meeting was requested on Friday by the PM-designate," USR informed, agerpres reports.

The President of the Senate, Anca Dragu, said on Sunday evening that the meeting between Dacian Ciolos and the Prime Minister will not be one for negotiations."On Monday there will be a discussion between USR chair Dacian Ciolos and Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca. The Prime Minister-designate wants to discuss his intentions with this government. Mr Ciuca made it clear that he wants to present his intentions for a minority government - the team, the programme. It is not a negotiation," Dragu said.The leadership of PNL (National Liberal Party), the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania) and the Prime Minister-designate had, both on Saturday and Sunday, a series of meetings at the Victoria Governmental Palace to complete the governing programme.According to a PNL press release, the teams of experts from the PNL and the UDMR also participated in the discussions, in the presence of the chairs of the two parties, Florin Citu and Kelemen Hunor.The Liberals also had consultations with the representatives of the national minorities on Saturday.At the same time, the Prime Minister-designate had a telephone conversation with the PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair, Marcel Ciolacu, on Saturday afternoon, the two agreeing that the political negotiations should take place after the completion of the governing programme.