PM discusses with OMV Petrom representatives about investments in encouraging transition to green energy by 2030

On Monday, OMV Petrom representatives presented to Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca the development plan for investments in Romania for the 2030 horizon, considering the objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a press release sent to Agerpres by the Government, the Prime Minister had a meeting with Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, the Minister of Environment, Barna Tanczos, and the Vice-President of OMV Petrom, Alexandru Maximescu.

"In this context, OMV Petrom representatives presented the investment development plan in Romania for 2030, in line with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Discussions also focused on the government's priorities in terms of the need to boost investments in the energy sector, especially to encourage transition to green energy, efficient and produced according to the conditions for as clean as possible an environment. The PM pointed out that the Government's priority is to maintain a stable and predictable business climate that encourages investments with a multiplier effect in the economy and to contribute to the creation of new jobs," reads the press release.