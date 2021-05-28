 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Florin Citu says IMF confirms: Romania has highest economic growth in the EU

mpinteractiv.ro
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that the International Monetary Fund "estimates an economic growth in 2021 of 7% (by 3 percentage points above the initial estimates) and a budget deficit of 6.8% (as compared to 7.2 % the initial estimate)".

"The IMF confirms that Romania has the highest economic growth in the EU. The result of the implemented reforms is beginning to be seen. Romania is moving in the right direction. We estimated that the measures we are taking in this government will lead to the best period for Romania's economy in the last hundred years. That's how it will be," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page on Friday evening.

According to Citu, "the best period for Romanians is just beginning".

"I will make sure that there is at least 8 years of government based on Liberal principles. And all the Romanians will benefit from the results of this government," says the head of the Executive.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.