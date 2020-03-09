PM-interim Orban: Invitation addressed to parliamentary parties and groups to discuss local elections calendar

The PNL (National Liberal Party) head, Prime Minister-interim Ludovic Orban, on Monday stated that discussions at the Government on Tuesday with the parliamentary parties and groups will focus exclusively on the local elections calendar.

"Tomorrow, at 5.00 pm, I have invited the heads of all parliamentary political groups to a meeting, to discuss on the date of the local elections and the conditions for the organisation of the local elections. I have done this, unlike the other governments and governing parties, because I thought it's best we express all viewpoints of all parliamentary groups in respect to the local elections so that we can make the best decision for ensuring the best conditions for the organisation of the local elections," said Orban, at the end of the National Political Bureau of the PNL.He was also asked whether a draft on the early elections will be presented at this meeting or not."The invitation that we've sent to the parliamentary political groups and the parliamentary groups is addressed only to discuss the timing of local elections, how to ensure the best conditions for the organisation of the local elections," said the PNL leader.On the request of the acting president of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Marcel Ciolacu, to postpone these consultations in the context of the coronavirus, he replied that the Government has taken and takes all the necessary measures.The PSD has announced that it will not attend Tuesday's consultations with the interim Prime Minister, Ludovic Orban. The interim leader of this party, Marcel Ciolacu, argued that Ludovic Orban has no word to say in relation to the local elections, for the Government is the one that needs to make a decision on this topic.