PM-interim Orban: June 28, most probable date of local election; PSD doesn't understand democracy

Prime Minister-interim Ludovic Orban on Tuesday stated, in the beginning of the Government meeting, that June 28 is the most probable date for the local election.

Moreover, he reproached PSD (Social Democratic Party) for skipping the consultations with the parliamentary parties, which were related to the Government decision regarding the establishment of a date for the local election of 2020."Unfortunately, again, PSD proved that it doesn't understand democracy, not even when it is offered an opportunity to benefit from the democratic behaviour of a governing party. It skipped the consultations. However, the most probable date for the election that we came up with after consulting with the other parliamentary parties is June 28. After we considered the previous discussions that gave us June 14 as the most probable date, we now took into consideration some more arguments saying that the campaign should take place after the temperatures rise so that, depending on the estimates regarding the evolution of the epidemics, we will have a minimum impact on the campaign. We also considered the graduation exam for the 8th grade, the Baccalaureate exam, which should be finished by June 28," said Orban.