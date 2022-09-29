 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Nicolae Ciuca: I've accepted the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education

captura Facebook
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Thursday evening, that he accepted the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education.

"Today I accepted the resignation of Mr. Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education. I thank him for the collaboration so far and for the projects started for the benefit of the education system," the prime minister wrote on his social media page.

The head of the Executive maintains that, "in the future, Romania needs stability and coherence to be able to implement the sustainable reform that we all want for education".

"We are going to consult with the National Liberal Party and within the governing coalition and quickly validate the proposal that I will submit to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, for the position of minister," Nicolae Ciuca states.AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.