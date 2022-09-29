PM Nicolae Ciuca: I've accepted the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Thursday evening, that he accepted the resignation of Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education.

"Today I accepted the resignation of Mr. Sorin Cimpeanu from the position of Minister of Education. I thank him for the collaboration so far and for the projects started for the benefit of the education system," the prime minister wrote on his social media page.

The head of the Executive maintains that, "in the future, Romania needs stability and coherence to be able to implement the sustainable reform that we all want for education".

"We are going to consult with the National Liberal Party and within the governing coalition and quickly validate the proposal that I will submit to the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, for the position of minister," Nicolae Ciuca states.AGERPRES