PM Orban: Adina Valean received vote of the JURI Committee

ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Tuesday that Adina Valean received the unanimous vote of the Legal Affairs Committee (JURI) of the European Parliament regarding her candidacy as European Commissioner on behalf of Romania. 

"Mrs. Adina Valean has just received the unanimous vote of the JURI Committee, meaning the integrity certificate," Orban announced at the meeting of joint European Affairs Committees of Parliament, in which Valean is being heard. 

The JURI Committee annalysed in Brussels on Tuesday, in an extraordinary meeting, "the potential and actual conflict of interest" of the European Commissioners-designate from France, Romania and Hungary, according to the draft agenda published on its website. The meeting was carried out behind closed doors.

