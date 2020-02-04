PM Orban: Allocation of resources for research must increase, to a level close to 1 percent of GDP

Bucharest, Feb 4 /Agerpres/ - The allocations of resources for research must gradually increase, to a level close to 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday.

The prime minister, present at the Team Romania meeting hosted by the University of Economic Studies (ASE), added that the discussions focused on the future of research in Romania and an analysis of the evolution of the energy system.

"The debate was extremely useful, beneficial, some conclusions, in my opinion extremely important, were drawn. (...). The allocations of resources for research should gradually increase, to a level as close as possible to, let's say, 1 percent of the Gross Domestic Product. Secondly - there must be a trend to clarify the fundamental research and the applied research so that there is adequate funding for research programs and projects. Thirdly - we should take into account the market test for research programs by involving in the research programs not only the research institutes, but also the academic environment and especially of private companies. Where there is interest from the private environment, companies, groups of companies for research projects, there is certainly an interest for applying the research results," said Orban.

He went on to say that Romania must be well prepared both from an institutional point of view and from the point of view of the capacity to elaborate projects for the future multiannual financial year.

"Romania will benefit from an extremely important allocation, which will probably exceed five billion euros, and in order to use this money in the interest of Romania's development, we will have to develop the whole institutional mechanism, but to develop an active policy for preparing the potential beneficiaries, whether they are public institutions, private environment, universities, in order to be able to generate those projects that can use these financial resources to ensure beneficial effects," affirmed Orban.

The prime minister pointed out, also referring to research, that it is necessary to shift the focus from financing the functioning of research entities to research programs that should be awarded "competitively".

As for the energy field, Orban specified that the discussions were aimed at finalizing the energy strategy and the effects that the new European policy will have on the energy production capacities.

"We have discussed about the great advantages that Romania has both in terms of resources and in terms of geographical position, which must be exploited so as to turn Romania into an energy hub. We have also discussed about concrete projects, meant to ensure the growth of energy production and especially the use of energy resources, natural gas, in order to be able to ensure a development or a support for the economic development," Ludovic Orban further stated.

Team Romania is a platform for debate, analysis and action of the most relevant and current issues, which brings together representatives of the public, private and non-governmental sectors.