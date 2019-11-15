PM Orban announces changes at level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Brasov, that in the next period, changes will be made at the level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership, and the incompetent persons, named politically, will be replaced, through transparent competitions, with professionals.

"Obviously, at the level of the Government, of the central administration, there is the public office level, that is, the positions of ministers, secretary of state, undersecretary of state, agency president and vice president. My goal was to decide by the end of next week, the change of all these PSD [the Social Democratic Party] people who were holding public office positions at the time of the Government installation. This objective has been mostly achieved. As regards the apparatus of civil servants, we have managed to stop in almost all the institutions, I think there is one or two left, the rigged competitions that were triggered by ministers, agency presidents and other heads of public institutions when we announced the submission of the censure motion," said Ludovic Orban.

"In all vacant positions, either executive or management, competitions will be organized, with a competition procedure that will be modified so as to allow a wide publicity of the contest, to allow any citizen who wants to apply for a public service leadership or executive position to participate in the competition, to be able to submit their file. The competitions will also be organized in a transparent manner, based on criteria that will be known by all the candidates, and in the evaluation committees we will not leave only representatives of the political level, but we will try to bring in human resources specialists and representatives of the academic environment. Moreover, all the interviews within the oral test (...) will be filmed and posted on the site, so that a sample remains, if anyone feels themselves wronged in the evaluation based on the respective video to be able to show that he/she, in fact, answered the question," Prime Minister Ludovic Orban pointed out.

As regards the state-owned companies, the prime minister mentioned that in a very short time, changes will follow at the level of the National Road Infrastructure Administration Company, and then of the Transelectrica and Transgaz leadership.

"I am telling you that (...) wherever we feel incompetence or political clientelism, none of those who have been placed based on connections or on political recommendation and who do not have the ability to lead, will remain in office," premier Ludovic Orban went on to say.