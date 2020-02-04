PM Orban announces ordinance on early polls: We need to adjust legislation to include concrete provisions on early polls

Bucharest, Feb 4 /Agerpres/ - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announces the Government is set to approve on Tuesday an emergency ordinance to include clearer provisions regarding early polls.

"Yes, there is such draft, for we discussed this matter with the Permanent Electoral Authority and we concluded that we need to regulate things in case we are going to have early parliamentary polls. Right now, the Romanian legislation does not include such clear regulation on snap poll.; What we know for sure is that there are such constitutional provisions that establish the maximum deadline for the organisation of early polls in the event of Parliament's dissolution, which deadline is of 90 days. Therefore, we need to adjust the legislation to include more concrete provisions on early polls," said PM Orban, when asked if the supplementary items on the Government Tuesday meeting's agenda include one referring to an emergency ordinance draft regarding such organisational matters related to early polls. AGERPRES