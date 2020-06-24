PM Orban: Biggest flood risk - on Prut

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, after attending a meeting at the Ministry of Internal Affairs to assess the damage caused by the floods, that the greatest risk in the next period is on the Prut River (that springs in the north from Ukraine's Carpathians and flows into the Danube, in southeast, being the natural border with the Rep. of Moldova), an area where a flash flood from Ukraine is about to enter the country.

"We made an analysis of the risks that exist in the next period and, obviously, we determined what are the measures to be taken. First of all, related to the existing flood risks, we have the highest risk on the Prut, where the flash food coming from Ukraine is about to enter the country, where there is a very large mobilization from the Emergency General Inspectorate teams and the other forces involved from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, obviously the Romanian Waters teams, which have taken a set of measures to prevent possible risks. The biggest risk is upstream of the Costesti Dam, which can take over the estimated amount of water, especially in two localities, where measures have been taken to try to prevent floods and where, obviously, the people who are at risk are to be evacuated," the prime minister said at the end of the meeting.

Orban added that 252 people were evacuated, explaining that there is a risk of floods in other areas of northern Moldavia province.