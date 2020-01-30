PM Orban calls initiators of censure motion politicians having proved their worthlessness

Bucharest, Jan 30 /Agerpres/ - Those who have tabled the censure motion are politicians who "have proved their worthlessness" by the way they governed for the last three years, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, adding that he is prepared for any outcome.

Asked if he is prepared for the censure motion, Orban said: "We are waiting for the vote on the censure motion. We are prepared for any outcome. Those who have filed the motion are politicians who have proved their worthlessness in the way they governed for the past three years. As far as I am concerned, regardless of the outcome of the censure motion, we are continuing our activity and, above all, we are heading towards our goal, namely to win the elections, so as to secure a stable and solid government enjoying strong parliamentary support, so that we can put into practice all the projects that Romania needs today," said Orban, who attended a meeting of the management of the National Council of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Romania.

He added that PNL MPs would categorically vote against the motion.

A motion of censure called "The Orban/PNL Government - privatization of Romanian democracy" was tabled with Parliament on Thursday. It is signed by Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) MPs. AGERPRES