PM Orban criticises Parliament for closing down possibility of bringing fresh blood to administration

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that a law passed by parliament bans competitions for public sector jobs, which he said prevents "any possibility of bringing fresh blood to the administration," according to AGERPRES.

"The capacity to implement projects must be constantly evolving, bringing skills to the departments that deal with the implementation of projects in the public sector on various levels is in an ongoing process, but how to bring new people, for example when Law 55 adopted by Parliament bans any kind of competition in the public sector," Orban told a RoInvest virtual conference.

He said that investment should be conducted in human resources for the administration, adding that a change in mentality is also needed.

"I agree that one of the big problems regards mentality. I told you that at the beginning of the work hours every employee of a public institution should say, 'Yes, that is possible.' Unfortunately, today the word I often hear:It cannot be done, it's not allowed, I don't know who will not let you' And often a memo signed by a secretary-general or a director-general tasked with implementation is above a regulation. We know very well under what administration we live in," said Orban.

He added that Parliament approved a law that bans hiring by the public sector under a state of alert.

"It is no coincidence that I was referencing the operational programmme administrative capacity. We came a little late, it had already been thought out and the various projects under the administrative capacity building program have already been signed or are in progress and there have been no grading criteria ex-post or thinking related to the needs of growing certain knowledge, skills, abilities in areas that are needed moving forward, which means the programme is not adjusted for the needs moving forward. Obviously, we will provide extra employees. For the time being, hiring in the public sector, holding competitions, including competitions for public positions for employees who are working in the administration, are all banned under Law 55, in force for the state of alert. For the entire state of alert, Parliament thought it good to shoot down any possibility to bring fresh blood to the administration," added Orban.