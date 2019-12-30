PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the decisions regarding the reorganisation and functioning of ministries will be most likely adopted by 15 January.

"At the last meeting I requested you to come up with the draft government decisions for the organisation and functioning of each ministry, with two exceptions, the Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry, there, where the CSAT [Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence ] opinion is necessary and we'll have to carry out a separate discussion. It's a first talk, we adopt only those Government decisions where we clarified all the aspects related to the optimisation, the efficiency of each ministry. We will discuss the government decisions and after we make all the decisions, we will adopt them most likely by 15 January, this is the term I give you," Orban stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

In Monday's Government meeting also presented, in a first reading, were the decisions regarding the reorganisation of the Public Finance Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.