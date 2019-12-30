 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban: Decisions on reorganisation of ministries - to be most likely adopted by 15 Jan

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Ludovic Orban Parlament

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the decisions regarding the reorganisation and functioning of ministries will be most likely adopted by 15 January.

"At the last meeting I requested you to come up with the draft government decisions for the organisation and functioning of each ministry, with two exceptions, the Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry, there, where the CSAT [Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence ] opinion is necessary and we'll have to carry out a separate discussion. It's a first talk, we adopt only those Government decisions where we clarified all the aspects related to the optimisation, the efficiency of each ministry. We will discuss the government decisions and after we make all the decisions, we will adopt them most likely by 15 January, this is the term I give you," Orban stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

In Monday's Government meeting also presented, in a first reading, were the decisions regarding the reorganisation of the Public Finance Ministry and the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.