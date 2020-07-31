PM Orban: Digital transformation, an absolute priority for Gov't, fast-tracking relevant tendering is essential

The digital transformation is an absolute priority for the government, and it's important that preparations are made in the next period for the launch of tender procedures for everything digital for the computerization of the public administration, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday at the "Romanian Information Day" event, organised by the Authority for Romania's Digitisation.

"For the Government I head, digital transformation is an absolute priority. Of course we're not moving as fast as we'd like, but we're taking steps forward. We have tried, for example, in the crisis caused by the epidemic, to digitise all the procedures, practically all the products of the services we have offered during this period to be digitally accessible, online, without physical contact and with processing as quickly as possible. The important thing for us is to prepare everything necessary for the sped up launch of tendering procedures for all that means digital applications for the computerization of the public administration. Of course this is not a simple process, it is a process in which we face resistance from many factors. The objective of digitisation, from our point of view, is to improve the quality of services, products that are offered by the administration to society, to companies, to individuals, and to reduce the resolution time, to manage to offer all these products and services in optimal conditions," Ludovic Orban said.

He stressed that the position of the Authority for Romania's Digitisation in direct relationship with the Prime Minister and the Executive shows "the absolute interest and priority" of the Executive in matters of digitisation.

"And I am certain that in partnership with the private sector, with the responsible institutions we will have the capacity for accelerated digitisation," Orban added.