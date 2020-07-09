 
     
PM Orban: European Commission okays state aid scheme to guarantee loans for large companies

Ludovic Orban

The Government has received approval from the European Commission on the state aid scheme to guarantee loans for large companies and is ready to adopt a normative act in this regard, said Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"Regarding the set of economic measures, as we have presented publicly, we have a series of measures that we have announced, we have presented publicly. On the one hand, measures to support companies regarding the provision of working capital - I can tell you that we have received the approval from the European Commission on the state aid scheme for guaranteeing loans for large companies, which are not SMEs and we are ready to adopt the normative act," Ludovic Orban said, on Thursday, at the meeting of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, organized in a videoconference system.

He added that the Government has also prepared a set of normative acts to ensure "liquidation, fluency in the performance of contracts."

He also announced that the draft emergency ordinance on the launch of the grant program for SMEs will be launched for public debate on Thursday.

