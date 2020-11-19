PM Orban: Field of research and design deserves more attention and resources

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban sent a message on Thursday on the occasion of Researcher and Designer Day in Romania, stressing that this field of activity is "fundamental" for the sustainable transformation of society and, therefore, requires the allocation of more resources, according to AGERPRES.

According to him, scientific research and technological development are among the areas considered a priority by the current government team, as demonstrated by the additional allocation at this summer's budget revision of 200 million lei, aimed at financing exploratory research projects under the National Plan for Research, Development and Innovation III.

"We will further this direction also within the Liberal governing program that we will launch and present today, which envisages reaching the target of 2% of GDP by 2024 for research and innovation (1% public funding + 1% private funding), with ensuring a balanced budgetary distribution, destined to support both the applied research and innovation, as well as the fundamental and exploratory research, with emphasis on the fields of smart specialization with growth potential," communicated the prime minister.

He added that the Government supports the research pact recently proposed by Ad Astra and, in general, any initiative aimed at structural changes in the national research and innovation system, thus contributing to Romania's economic development and competitiveness.