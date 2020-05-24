 
     
PM Orban: Gov't to meet next week to prepare normative act for the period after June 1

Ludovic Orban

The Government is set to prepare the normative act for the period of time to follow after June 1 at its next meeting on Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Sunday.

"On Wednesday or Thursday, we will prepare the normative acts for the period after June 1," Orban said during a visit he paid to Stefanesti, for the inauguration of the National Museum "Bratianu," but he didn't give any more details.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Sunday participates in the inauguration of the National Museum "Bratianu", headquartered at Florica Villa, the former residence of the Bratianu family in Stefanesti.

