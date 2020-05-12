PM Orban: Gov't to provide money for people put on furlough who return to work

The Government will provide a sum for the people who have been put on furlough and who return to work in the companies where they worked, as an active measure of employment, said on Tuesday Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

"As far as active employment measures are concerned, we will certainly use a tool for people who have been put on furlough and return to work in the companies in which they worked. We will practically pay a sum, we have not yet established the amount, it depends on the resources we have, of 35 and 45%, as an active measure for the resumption of the activity by the employees who were furloughed," Orban announced, at the meeting of the Tripartite National Council.He added that the period for granting furlough would be extended until June 1.According to him, work is also being done to develop a tool to support the employment of jobseekers."It will depend on the category of these people, one tool is used for people over 50, another tool for graduates and another tool for the adult population who are looking for a job. We will try to create incentives for companies to hire jobseekers," Orban said.He mentioned that the Executive estimates an increase in the number of people looking for a job by 650,000 - 750,000, compared to those who received unemployment benefits."There are about 300,000 employment contracts concluded. To this we can add a number of 250,000 - 350,000 Romanians who have returned from the countries where they worked and who are also looking for a job. So, we estimate an increase in the number of people looking for a job at 650,000 to 750,000 citizens, in addition to those who were receiving unemployment benefits, as such it will require an active employment policy," Orban said.