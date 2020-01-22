PM Orban: Gov't to set conditions for 2020 First Home program

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday that the Government is to issue a decision setting out the conditions for this year's "First Home" program, for which 2 billion lei were allocated, and he categorically denied "the flat-out lie launched by the PSD [Social Democratic Party]" that this program will no longer be funded.

"Desperate that they lost power after mocking the country for three years, PSD launches new lies every day. The latest lie is a dirty campaign in which the population of Romania is clearly misinformed about the 'First Home', in which the PSD is launching the flat-out lie that PNL [National Liberal Party] and the PNL Government are no longer financing 'The First Home'. The Government has planned the amount, there is a cap of 2 billion lei, we will issue the government decision setting out the conditions for the current year. And, as such, I categorically deny this whopper, this new flat out lie that shows how shameful and disrespectful to the citizens of Romania are those in the PSD, who continue to launch every day new misinformation, new lies on the market, which are dismantled by the decisions and actions of the Government on a daily basis," Orban told the news conference at the Victoria Palace.

He added that the Government has provided in the state budget law and in the social insurance budget law the amount necessary for the application of the pension law and, as such, the pensions will increase.