PM Orban: Health Minister to issue order regarding hospital units to make ICU beds available

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday said that, no later than Thursday, the order of the Minister of Health regarding the new hospital units to provide intensive care beds for treating patients with COVID-19 will be issued, according to AGERPRES.

"We have made an inventory of the hospitals that will be included in the anti-COVID programme. Tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, at the latest, an order of the Minister of Health will be issued regarding these new hospital units that will provide ICU beds," Orban said on Tuesday after a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Health.

According to him, at the meeting, they also discussed the controls carried out by the joint teams of the Public Health Directorates and the Emergency Inspectorates, with the technical support of ISCIR and CNCIR, at the hospitals, to check for the functioning of the oxygen supply installations, of the vacuum and compressed air installations in ICUs.

The PM said that another issue addressed was the supply of oxygen to hospitals, given the "dramatic" increase in the amount consumed. "Hospitals must make every effort to have the full amount of oxygen needed to treat patients," Orban said.