PM Orban: I guarantee 100% that there will be no lockdown, we cannot afford it economically

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday evening that "there will be no lockdown" after the parliamentary elections, motivating that Romania cannot "afford it from an economic point of view", according to AGERPRES.

"I guarantee 100% that there will be no lockdown. Romania cannot afford such a thing, we cannot afford it from an economic point of view, from the point of view of the period to come. Such a thing will not happen. So, those who claim something like this, I am saying that this is gibberish and it is in fact a campaign lie in an attempt to reduce support for the PNL [the National Liberal Party]. And the president said very clearly: there is no such thing. There is no question of shutting down economic activities," Ludovic Orban told private broadcaster Romania TV.

He explained that in recent days there has been a downward trend in cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.

"We have had a downward trend [of infections, ed.n.] for seven or eight days and what is very important, in the last five days out of seven the number of people cured has exceeded the number of people infected. It is true that there has been less testing because there were days off and not all centers were operating, but the testing activity is being resumed as of today under more normal conditions, depending on test requests," said the prime minister.