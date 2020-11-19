PM Orban: I have no reason to resign after what happened in Piatra Neamt

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban considers that he has no reason to resign after the fire in the northeastern Piatra Neamt hospital, saying that what happened "is related to the management of a hospital and the decisions that have been linked to the operation of an intensive care unit", according to AGERPRES.

"I have no reason to resign. What happened in Piatra Neamt is a matter related to the management of a hospital and the decisions that were made related to the operation of an intensive care unit, which was moved with no later than 24 hours before from the third floor to the second floor. Following this tragedy, we made decisions immediately, as soon as we found out we set the whole mechanism in motion. Minister [of Health] Tataru went to Piatra Neamt, saw what was going on, I went to the command center together with the whole command team, we ensured the transport of patients who were in intensive care (...), we identified the location where they could be moved, we made decisions related to the transport of the doctor-hero. (.. .) We have launched verification actions in all hospitals, in all intensive care units, following these verification actions there will be a compliance plan," premier Ludovic Orban told private broadcaster Romania TV.

The prime minister said that he presented in the first reading an emergency ordinance through which a minimum amount of 50 million euros will be allocated to finance the modernization works of the hospitals facilities.