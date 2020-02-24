PM Orban: If we find that we have solid grounds, we will notify CCR on absenteeism

Prime Minister-designate Orban on Monday stated that, if there are solid grounds, the Liberals will notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on the absenteeism during the vote on the investiture of the new government.

"Absenteeism, boycotting this meeting is the same with refusing to meet your constitutional obligations as MPs and with breaking the commitment of the representation contract which every MP has toward the citizens who granted their vote. (...) We will ask the MPs who are skipping work to come and do their job, the same as any citizen who is fond of democracy and the functioning of the state institutions would ask them to do. And the fact that there will be no quorum is actually more proof that we need to dissolve this Parliament," Orban said after the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the PNL (National Liberal Party).He showed that the PNL is considering notifying the CCR if the MPs don't turn to vote."We've made an evaluation of the situation based on the Constitution. If we find that we have solid grounds, we will notify the CCR," said Orban.