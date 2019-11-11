PM Orban: In 2-3 months we will come with second stage of Gov't restructuring; it targets agencies, authorities

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that, following the adoption of the Government decisions on the reorganization of the Executive, the second stage of the restructuring, which targets agencies and authorities, will follow in "two - three months".

"After the adoption of the Government decisions, an external audit of the structures that are subordinated to the Government will follow and in a period of two - three months we will come with the second stage of the Government's restructuring, targeting the agencies, authorities, offices, all kinds of authorities that are either subordinated to some ministries or subordinated to the Government," Orban announced.

The prime minister had a meeting on Monday with the structures within the Government's working apparatus to evaluate its functioning following the government restructuring and to streamline the activity of the governmental structures.