PM Orban in phone conversation with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Emirate

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday had a phone conversation with the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, upon His Royal Highness' initiative, in which context they agreed to continue joint efforts to strengthen and further extend bilateral economic cooperation.

The two high officials voiced their appreciation for the excellent level of the bilateral relations between Romania and the United Arab Emirates, especially for the strategic economic partnership existing between the two countries."They agreed to continue with the joint efforts meant to strengthen and further expand the bilateral economic cooperation, including through encouraging direct interactions between the authorities and business communities from Romania and the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban also mentioned in this context the existence of a very good dialogue between the Bucharest authorities and the companies from the Emirates operating in our country and evoked the numerous opportunities for investments, in various field of activity," reads a press release of the Government.The head of the Executive also thanked Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan for the generous support the United Arab Emirates granted to Romania in its efforts to battle the COVID-19 epidemic.