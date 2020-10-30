PM Orban on budget revision: We will have an increase of programmes and in expenditures in the healthcare because of pandemic

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the budget revision scheduled for early November will bring an increase in funds allocated to the healthcare sector, both for "programmes and pandemic-related spending", according to AGERPRES.

"Currently, we are analyzing the requests of each chief authorizing officer, but it's clear that we will have an increase in the healthcare field. In fact, we have already made a resettlement in the healthcare field, by reallocating some funds worth 570 million. There will be an increase, but I cannot tell you exactly how much money will be, only that the healthcare budget will increase for sure, both in terms of programmes, spending caused by the pandemic, as well as other categories of expenditures. We will also increase investments a little, both at the Ministry of Transport and at the Ministry of Development," said Ludovic Orban, on Friday, when asked if the budget revision prepared for the beginning of November will increase the healthcare budget.

The Prime Minister made the statement after participating in the "National Ranking of Private Companies in Romania," an event organized by the National Council of Small and Medium Enterprises.