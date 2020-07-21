PM Orban on PNL-USR-PLUS candidates: We continue discussions; two district halls where things are more difficult

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday evening stated that PNL (National Liberal Party) continues discussions with USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) to establish common candidates for the Bucharest district halls and some cities around the country; he said districts 3 and 4 are more difficult.

"We continue discussions, and we will see what we will establish in the end. What is important in our opinion is that we focus our efforts to win the Bucharest City Hall and, obviously, as many district halls as possible. There are two district halls, however, where things are more difficult, namely 3 and 4. There are mayors there who have good results in the opinion polls," Orban told Digi 24.He mentioned that, regardless of what decision they will make in the end, PNL will not attack USR during the election campaign."We would like to reach an understanding but, regardless of the form of it, we will not attack the USR-PLUS during the campaign, and if we will be able to support a candidate with big chances of winning, be it from the PNL or the USR-PLUS, we will do that, for our objective is to free Bucharest from the current disastrous governance," said Orban.The PNL leader also said there have already been validated common candidates in Zalau and Galati and other three-four municipalities that are county capitals are under talks."In Constanta we have already made a decision. We have ordered a very ample opinion poll and we have a candidate, Virgil Chitac, who was very close of winning the elections last time, and who looks good in the opinion polls, as he enjoys the trust of the people and he is most likely to win," said Orban.