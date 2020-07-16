PM Orban, on quarantine bill: I trust we will have the law today

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he had told lawmakers it was very important that the draft law on quarantine and isolation be adopted on Thursday, so that there were all the levers to fight the pandemic.

"I wanted to personally participate in the debate in the Senate's Legal Committee. I sent them the message I wanted to convey, namely that it is very important for this law be adopted. I hope that after the extremely long debates all the divergent points were solved and I am confident that during the day the law will be approved by the plenary of the Senate, and the term of notification will run and later be promulgated by the President of Romania," the Prime Minister said in the Senate.Orban said he was satisfied with the current form, even if there were still points of view that did not coincide with the original text."Of course, the law has been amended compared to the bill we submitted, of course there are points of view that do not completely coincide. The current form is, however, a form that allows us to act effectively against the spread of the virus and to defend the health and life of citizens. I am confident that today we will have the law that will allow us to make the best decisions and have all the levers that all European governments have to fight the pandemic," the Premier said.The Senate's meeting, scheduled to begin on Thursday at 12.00, was suspended until the finalization of the bill on quarantine and isolation in the Legal Committee.