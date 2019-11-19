PM Orban on Timisoara deadly pest control visit case: Investigation underway to determine who is to blame

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that immediately after he learned about the Timisoara tragedy that saw two young children and one woman killed following a pest control action at an apartment block, he got in contact with the Interior Minister, who in turn contacted the Timis County prefect to determine the necessary measures.

Orban said that the necessary investigations will be carried out to determine who is culpable for what happened.

"As soon as I learned about this situation, I got in touch with the Minister of the Interior, who immediately called the prefect for the required measures to be taken. There are private landlords in that building. They commissioned the company that performed the pest control visit. (...) Obviously, prompt sanction must be applied for the use of such substances by companies. As for the subsequent intervention, as far as I know the prefect called the meeting of the Emergency Committee, they ordered the evacuation of all the residents in the building. I know that the City Hall has provided accommodation for them. Of course, investigations must now be carried out and determine the shares of blame, because in a certain way, the building's manager also carries a part of the blame, because he should have verified if the respective company was law-compliant, if they had all the necessary approvals for pest control activities," Orban told broadcaster Realitatea TV.

The Timis County police have opened an in rem criminal case for manslaughter in the death of two young children and a woman following a pest control visit at an apartment block in Timisoara's Miorita street following which several adults and children also had to be hospitalised.