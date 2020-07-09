PM Orban: Our goal - passing in 30 days all normative acts for Investment, Economic Recovery Plan

The Government aims at passing, within 30 days, the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the Investment and Economic Recovery Plan.

"Our goal is to pass within 30 days all the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures in the Investment and Economic Recovery Plan," Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at the meeting of the National Tripartite Council for Social Dialogue, organized in a videoconference system.The prime minister added that he wants a dialogue on two draft emergency ordinances."This is an emergency ordinance that allows a legislative framework to be able to introduce the flexible work program, so that we can access the financial resources that are made available to us at European level through the SURE program. It is also a normative draft act regarding the introduction of active measures to support the employment of day laborers and seasonal workers, so to speak generically those who work with a fixed-term employment contract," said Orban.