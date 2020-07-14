PM Orban: Partnership between Romania and France is special and has historical roots

The partnership between Romania and France is a "special" one, with "strong historical roots", stated, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, at the July 14 reception, at the French Embassy in Bucharest.

"Today, we are proud to have privileged relations, defined by a strategic partnership that we wish to deepen in all domains. In this sense, the roadmap currently being updated should open our relation to other horizons, point it more towards the future," Orban emphasized.

Orban congratulated his French counterpart, who recently took over his mandate, saying that he hopes he will soon have the opportunity to participate in the signing of this new roadmap together with Jean Castex, who he wishes "good fortune in fulfilling the mandate of Prime Minister of the Government of France".

The Prime Minister called France "one of the most important economic partners of Romania, one of the most important foreign investors in Romania" and emphasized solidarity at a European level, in the context of the health crisis.

"It's very clear that our progress cannot be conceived outside the European project, for the development of which both France, and Romania work together. In this context, generated by the coronavirus pandemic, it's crucial we be capable to act together, be solidary to one another. Our profound attachment towards the European project enlivens our action, which follows the accomplishment of a more cohesive and more efficient union," Orban emphasized.

"Romania and France recognize the importance of a solid European plan for recovery, inclusive and founded on the concept of solidarity. At the same time, our countries understand the importance of a recovery demarche after the crisis, in accordance with the big economic and social priorities of the Union, on the medium and long-term, which would allow the continuation of convergence efforts inside the European Union," Orban also said.