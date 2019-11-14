PM Orban: Pensions were distributed in Dolj County, in November at level before the September 1 increase

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that in Dolj County, pensions were distributed in November at the level before the September 1 increase, and this has fueled the Social Democratic Party (PSD) campaign that the National Liberal Party (PNL) would cut pensions, and he requested investigations on this topic.

"From my information, in Dolj County, pensions were distributed at the level of pensions prior to September 1, the pensions distributed through CEC Bank. These are situations that are unacceptable all the more since after the increase of the pension point on September 1, the increased pensions were paid once, although it was well known what the amount of pensions after the increase of the pension point from September 1 is and it is a bit strange that in November the pensions are given in the amount of before ... And this has fueled an entire PSD campaign. : 'You see, here, PNL is cutting pensions'. It is a matter that belongs to either the Pension House or the CEC Bank," Orban told a press conference.

"Obviously, I have called on the Minister of Finance to ask the CEC Bank, the CEC Bank leadership, to immediately conduct a verification. One also at the Ministry of Labour, to see if they somehow came from the Pension House, at the level of Dolj County," added the prime minister.

Orban also said that there are big delays in calculating the retirement files, of three, four, five months