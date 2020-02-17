PM Orban: PNL MPs will give positive vote for the ministers, in the committees

PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday said that Liberal MPs will vote in favour of the ministers at the hearings in the parliamentary committees.

The Prime Minister said the PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs are "the last ones who can judge the candidates for ministers and the current government"."Regardless of how the PSD MPs will vote, it is important for me that the ministers in the team that I lead present what they have done, how they have repaired the serious malfunctions and the great injustices that existed in various fields of activity and to present the PNL vision regarding the solutions for each field of activity. We are not interested in the vote in the committees, because the vote in the committees is vitiated by the lack of representativeness of the current Parliament with the current options of the citizens, which they showed very clearly during the 2019 election year," said Orban.The Prime Minister reiterated that the objective of the PNL is to trigger early elections.The head of the Executive said all the discussions are aimed at persuading the MPs to participate in the plenary sitting for the investment of the new Orban Cabinet."We have prepared a solution that we will present at the right time," said Orban, about the possibility of PSD not attending the plenary sitting of Parliament.