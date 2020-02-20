 
     
PM Orban: PNL won't give up flat tax

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated he is "the defender of the flat tax," adding that PNL (National Liberal Party) will never give up the flat tax.

"I am the defender of the flat tax, which for me is the foundation of a Liberal economy. PNL will never give up the flat tax," stated Ludovic Orban on Thursday, while leaving from the event AMCHAM CEO FORUM, when he was asked whether the Liberal government considered introducing a progressive tax or not.

