PM Orban: PNL won't give up flat tax

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated he is "the defender of the flat tax," adding that PNL (National Liberal Party) will never give up the flat tax."I am the defender of the flat tax, which for me is the foundation of a Liberal economy. PNL will never give up the flat tax," stated Ludovic Orban on Thursday, while leaving from the event AMCHAM CEO FORUM, when he was asked whether the Liberal government considered introducing a progressive tax or not.
Scandal-monstru în Poliție! Pe cine ar proteja Marcel Vela – Reacție dură, după articolul Bugetul.ro
AMENZI RECORD pentru PRO TV și Pro Cinema! Antena 1 a fost sancționată pentru Acces Direct cu Vulpița și soțul ei: Au fost numite ‘un spectacol al degradării umane’
Cursuri suspendate, din cauza gripei, la clase din două şcoli generale şi de la două licee din Buzău
Refluxul gastroesofagian poate avea efecte grave pe termen lung - Care sunt simptomele și cum se tratează
Comisarul european pentru economie pune sub semnul întrebării redresare a economiilor din Italia, Franţa şi Germania
Fostul ministru Ilan Laufer, la Fox News: UE se pregăteşte de război digital cu SUA şi China (VIDEO)