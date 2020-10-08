PM Orban resumes working at Gov't House after testing negative in second COVID-19 test

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban today will be resuming working at the Government House after testing negative in a second COVID-19 test in the morning, according to Agerpres.

"Prime Minister Ludovic Orban undertook another COVID-19 test this morning, 10 days after coming in contact with a TV producer tested positively. The result of the prime minister's test is negative. As such, the prime minister will be at the Government House today for his current duties," according to a governmental press statement released on Friday.