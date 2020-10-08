 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PM Orban resumes working at Gov't House after testing negative in second COVID-19 test

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban today will be resuming working at the Government House after testing negative in a second COVID-19 test in the morning, according to Agerpres.

"Prime Minister Ludovic Orban undertook another COVID-19 test this morning, 10 days after coming in contact with a TV producer tested positively. The result of the prime minister's test is negative. As such, the prime minister will be at the Government House today for his current duties," according to a governmental press statement released on Friday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.