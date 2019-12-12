PM Orban says PSD could have increased child benefit in 3 years of ruling, but failed to

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday said at the Parliament Palace that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) that has ruled for three years could have increased the child benefits all this period.

Orban thus commented on the PSD acting leader Marcel Ciolacu's announcement that said the social-democrats will submit an amendment to the state budget bill for 2020 to propose the doubling of the child benefits, and if the Orban Gov't will assume responsibility, the social-democrats will pen a draft law on this topic.Ludovic Orban brought to mind that his party, the National Liberal Party (PNL) has increased the child benefit and almost "doubled" it, adding that the liberals have submitted the draft law of the annual adjustment of the child benefit's amount."Enough has the PSD brought us to the situation of an over 4pct deficit. Any other spending means either to inflate the deficit or put the government in the position of not making vital spending. (...) This exaggerated populism of the PSD is clearly showing us they have understood nothing and I'm certain the Romanians will get it, this dupery of the PSD," Ludovic Orban concluded.