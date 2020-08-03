PM Orban: Schools to be reopened depending on the development of the epidemic

PNL leader Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that the government is analyzing the possibility to reopen the schools once with the beginning with the new school year while preparing at the same time "for any scenario."

"Schools will be reopened depending on the development of the epidemic. There is an interministerial working group coordinated by Deputy PM Raluca Turcan that is carrying out serious analyses - checks the infrastructure, the teaching staff, the possible distribution of pupils in classrooms, it studies the systems, including the mixed system. We are doing a comprehensive analysis because we cannot foresee today what will happen with the epidemic by then. We must be prepared for any scenario," Orban said at the PNL headquarters.He showed that an actual decision in this respect will be made when all the necessary data are available.