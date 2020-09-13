PM Orban: Starting school is a necessity; children will be less exposed to health risks in school

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that starting classes is a necessity and he is convinced that students in school would be less exposed to health risks than elsewhere.

"I trust the teachers in Romania; I trust the education system in Romania. I am convinced that in school children will be less exposed to health risks, than free in other places, playgrounds or on the sports field. We will check the observance of the health protection rules. We will also look for any malfunctions that may occur. We have also been in constant communication with the school inspectorates, the public health directorates, the school principals, representatives of the local administrations, so that we can monitor the observance of the health protection rules so that we may take all measures to protect the health of students and children. Of course, parents must trust the beginning of the school year. It is a necessity. Because of the pandemic, because of the state of emergency, classes were virtual for four months, in an adaptation that practically generated a situation in which staring school is necessary," said Orban in Calarasi County.The prime minister said that parents know that the educational process is fundamental for the development of every child."Every parent who loves their child knows that every child, every student, needs the educational process. This educational process is fundamental to the development of every child and every student. The decision to start the school year is a decision that was clear from my point of view. Of course, there are fears, of course there are issues that are not perfect, that have not been worked out in detail, but any aspect can be settled, and I have usually left it to the school boards to decide how to start classes and any measure that must be taken to ensure the access to education of the children, the protection of their health. I am asking parents to have faith," added Orban.He also said that there were COVID-19 cases among children during the school holidays or when classes were conducted online."If we look at the statistical data we will see that, for the ages of the school population there was an infection rate of over 6%. So, there were children who got sick without being in school. We do not want cases to, but some already infected students will possibly come to school, so students not necessarily get the disease while in school. Of course we will take all the measures, of course the parents must pay close attention to their children's health and any symptoms that may generate suspicion; they can not to send them physically to school but to participate in online classes. We should not panic, or consider this whole process distrustfully," Orban said.