PM Orban to PSD: You took loans on the backs of children, grandchildren

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban accused, on Wednesday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) of taking out loans, while in government, "on the backs of children and grandchildren", loans that they will have to pay for.

"In three years you loaned without starting any highway project, you hid them in a strategy and prognosis commission so Valcov [former adviser of PM Dancila - e.n.] writes 'public-private partnership' to invented companies and you did nothing but bury those projects blocking the economic development of Romania. So you loaned, for three years, 225 billion (RON, ed. n.) for nothing, so you can cover the budget holes that you caused and which, in reality, have proven bigger than the terrible lies you presented in the Budget Law for 2019. You speak of emergency ordinances? You, who gave an emergency ordinance to amend the Law of fiscal-budgetary responsibility, so the Prime Minister and Finance Minister have no obligation to issue an own-responsibility statement regarding the accuracy of the data that are at the basis of the Law on the state budget and the Law on the state social insurance budget?" asked rhetorically the Prime Minister in Parliament, at the debates regarding the censure motion.He also said that the PSD took mayors by force."Who gave ordinance 55, was it not the PSD? Who took 500 mayors on the eve of the presidential elections in 2014? Was it not the PSD? Yes, they didn't take them for free, but by offering bribes through the PNDL 1 [program]. (...) Lied to by omission, when you don't lie outright, defying common sense and the truth and data and figures. (...) The loan we took out in far better conditions obviously saves money for Romanian citizens. You took out on the backs of your children and grandchildren that they will have to pay back, so you can eat up the money in subsidies, in siphoning of public money, so you can put money towards payments that have no economic basis. That is not the way to run Romania. Romania is to be run by supporting investments, supporting those who work, those who assume responsibility in investments, supporting the private business environment. I see that a minister coming from the private environment stinks for you. Aren't you ashamed? An astute surgeon," said the Prime Minister.Ludovic Orban stated during the debates that "lies and bad words were uttered"."I will repeat the message again: I know you have trouble reading but, before speaking on a subject, I remind you that you must read it. I see you haven't even listened to me regarding the ordinance. The PSD Government introduced co-payment and the additional financial contributions, we delayed the entry into force by one year of the co-payment and the additional financial contributions. Moreover, it's forbidden for both public and private hospitals to ask a cent more to the patients in the said programs that benefit from the services provided in those hospitals," Orban mentioned.

AGERPRES