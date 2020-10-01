PM Orban to students: Pandemic imposed restricitions, but we will not allow it to affect access to education

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has sent a message to students and teachers at the beginning of the new academic year, showing that it begins under the impact of the health crisis, but that the right to learn "is fundamental" and must be respected, "regardless of the difficulties of the moment", according to Agerpres.

"The education system, like the health system, felt the strongest the impact of this continuous, demanding, adaptive process, and we were all witnesses of the resilience and solidarity that we knew existed in each of us. The pandemic caused by COVID-19 has imposed restrictions on us, it has changed our lives, but we will not allow it to affect young people's access to education and training in the most beautiful and prolific period of their lives. This is the note on which we prepared to start the academic year The right to learn is fundamental for every human being and must be respected regardless of the difficulties of the moment because a society can be led to progress and development only by educated people," Orban said in a press release sent by the Government.

The Prime Minister said he believed it was the responsibility of the institutions and decision-makers to ensure conditions for the educational process to take place under conditions of safety in terms of health.

Another element that the Government thought about in relation to the higher education was "a better integration and adaptation to the expectations of the labour market, to consider" the European and world trends.

According to the head of the Executive, the new study conditions, in a dual or predominantly online system, "amplified the pre-existing differences" between the participants in the educational process, but also contributed to the welding of relations between people.

At the same time, Orban thanked the teachers for the way in which they adapted to the new didactic conditions imposed by the pandemic.