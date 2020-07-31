PM Orban voices appreciation for Muslim faithful compliance with virus containment measures

In a message to Romania's Muslim community on the occasion of the Kurban Bayrami - Feast of the Sacrifice, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban extends the warmest wishes of "health, peace and spiritual fulfillment", voicing his appreciation for the way in which the members of this community have committed to the joint effort of complying with the health protection and virus containment measures.

"At the beginning of one of the most important religious events in the life of the Muslim community, Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of the Sacrifice, I wish to convey to the Muslim believers in our country the warmest wishes of health, peace and spiritual fulfillment! For Muslim believers, Kurban Bayrami - the Feast of the Sacrifice, is a very special moment dedicated to closeness to fellow men, love, forgiveness and reconciliation. It's a celebration of community solidarity and, above all, an opportunity to reflect on the Qur'an message of peace, on tolerance and the joy of trusting the fellowman's understanding and support. The difficult times we are going through show us that sacrifice is the foundation for building a society of the common good. I appreciate the way in which Romania's Muslim faithful have committed to the common effort of respecting the health protection and virus containment measures for their own, their families' and their fellow people's good," Orban said in a message sent on Friday on the government's behalf.

The Prime Minister also points to the seamless integration of the Muslim community with the Romanian society and to the role played by the Muftiate of the Muslim Cult.

"Fully integrated with the Romanian society, the Muslim community, which has been present on these realms for almost nine centuries, is a true model of citizenship and openness to dialogue, respect and understanding of religious, ethnic and cultural diversity. The Muftiate of the Muslim Cult and especially Mr. Mufti Yusuf Muurat play a very important role in the development and the affirmation of the Muslim community in the Romanian society. I particularly appreciate Mr. Mufti's energetic and steadfast action for the protection of the Muslim religious heritage and the promotion of the values of the Muslim community in our country, as well as for his care for the development of interfaith dialogue, for the cultivation of fertile relations of trust and cooperation with all the religious denominations in Romania. May the Feast of the Sacrifice - Kurban Bayrami enlighten your souls and hearts to help those in need and to build the good of society as a whole!," PM Orban concludes.