PM Orban: We are set to finalise 2020 budget as fast as possible, have it adopted by year-end

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the government's goal is to complete the 2020 budget blueprint as soon as possible for it to be adopted, if possible, by the end of the year, but emphasized that delays caused by the former Executive in the progress phases must be overcome.

"The Finance Ministry is already working in parallel on the budget adjustment emergency ordinance and on the fundamentals of the 2020 budget draft. You should know that the deadlines for the budget preparation phases have been overshot and that we will also have to recover delays in the budget design caused our predecessors at rule. Of course, our goal is to complete work as soon as possible and, if possible, to have the budget adopted by the end of this year," Ludovic Orban said on Monday, when asked if the 2020 budget will be voted on by the end of the year.

Premier Ludovic Orban made this statement during a working visit at the site of the 'Valentin Stanescu' Giulesti Stadium.