PM Orban: We decided to convene relevant institutions in charge with organising elections

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday that he made the decision to convene the relevant institutions in charge with organising the elections, in order to see the situation up to date and take the necessary measures for free and correct elections.

"We have several priorities. Firstly, organising the elections. We made the decision to convene this evening all the entities, relevant institutions for organising the elections, in order to clearly see the situation up to date and take the necessary measures in view of ensuring free, correct elections, which shall unfold in the best conditions and allow each Romanian to exercise their right to vote," Orban stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.He also said that he would convene the Winter Task Force on Thursday."Moreover, Mr. Minister of Economy and other relevant ministers, tomorrow we must convene the Winter Task Force in order to see clearly what the situation is both in the energy area and in the area of preparation for winter transport infrastructure," Orban added.