PM Orban: We intend to continue to work on the Strategic Partnership with Japan; it's a very ambitious project

The Government intends to continue to work on the most important cooperation project with Japan, the bilateral Strategic Partnership between the two countries, and chose the year 2021, when Romania and Japan celebrate 100 years of "efficient diplomatic relations," for the conclusion of the Partnership Agreement, stated interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

He added that he chose to conclude the Partnership Agreement in 2021, when "we also celebrate 100 years of efficient diplomatic relations between our countries," underscored Orban."This 100 years of common history are defined by a solid, harmonious and constructive friendship between two partners with similar ideas and the same respect for the democratic values, liberty, human rights, gender equality and rule of law. Therefore we are looking forward to this double event, which will mark a new beginning in our bilateral relations," underscored Orban.The PM pointed out that Japan is one of the most important partners of Romania."It is now the biggest Asian investor in Romania, and our hope is to see increasingly more Japan companies coming to capitalize the fertile land for investments offered by our country. There are substantial cooperation opportunities in production and distribution of energy, in the car industry, IT, artificial intelligence and other creative industries of great value. Our researchers already cooperate in a variety of scientific fields and we intend to strengthen and diversify this cooperation," said Orban.The interim head of the Executive also referred to the recent intensification of contacts between the citizens in the two states, after Japan lifted the visa for the Romanian tourists in the beginning of the year 2019."We hope to have a substantial presence at the Olympic and Paralympic Games this year and maybe we will be able to win a couple gold medals too," said Orban.He said he was confident in the future of the relations between Romania and Japan, which will continue, he said, in the same spirit of "friendship and mutual understanding."Orban ended his speech by symbolically raising a glass in honour of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and congratulated the hosts of the event on the occasion of the National Day.The National Day of Japan will be marked on February 23 - the birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito