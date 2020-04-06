PM Orban: We test as much as necessary; 37 accredited testing centers today

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday evening that at this moment tests are being conducted as much as necessary for COVID-19, adding that Romania now has 37 accredited testing centers, and next week another 15 PCR devices will come.

"We test as much as necessary. We practically started with three test centers, we have gradually increased the testing capacity, today there are 37 accredited centers where testing is conducted. It does not mean only 37 PCR devices, there are many more machines. Testing is still in progress. Even next week, based on the information I have, there will be at least another 15 PCR devices for testing, 10 of which were brought by a Red Cross donation, we thank those from Red Cross and the donors who donated to the Red Cross, many companies. Also, another 5 PCR devices purchased by Unifarm will come into operation, and 5 more will be purchased by Unifarm," said Orban in an interview with private broadcaster Romania TV.

He added that such devices were also purchased by the local authorities through the county hospitals under their subordination.

"The testing capacity increases progressively with the testing needs. We have a methodology that is recommended by the European Commission based on the recommendations of specialists. It is a methodology that is validated by the National Institute of Public Health and the Ministry of Health that establish the testing priorities and we observe this methodology, constantly reducing the time between the time of collection of the nasopharyngeal exudate until the actual test is performed and the diagnose. Not anyone can get tested," said Orban.

At the same time, he reiterated that the use of COVID-19 rapid diagnostic devices is not safe because it does not give 100pct efficiency in the results, and the medical authorities cannot rely on them to take measures for all the tested persons. The head of the Government also added that the resources allocated for the purchase of medical equipment are not unlimited and cannot also be spent on such devices, as long as the recommendations of the specialists are to use PCR devices. AGERPRES