PM Orban: We will have to increase vigilance in relation to passenger cars and microbuses coming from Italy

Prime Minister-interim Ludovic Orban on Tuesday announced in the beginning of the Government meeting that an increased vigilance in needed in controlling the passenger cars and minibuses coming from Italy, after we suspended the railway, air and road transportation means for persons coming from or heading to this country.

"Once with the suspension of basically all forms of organised air, railway, road transportation, we need to increase vigilance in controlling the personal cars and, obviously, the minibuses with less than nine seats that do not have a regulated regime. And for this you must get the Border Police mobilized," Orban told the Minister of Interior Marcel Vela.He also reminded about the 21 persons who entered Romania on Tuesday through the Giurgiu-Ruse border checkpoint, as a passenger of a bus that came from Italy through Greece. They have been placed in quarantine for a period of 14 days in the Giurgiu municipality area.