PM Tariceanu: PM proposal deepens the political crisis

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday told AGERPRES that, by proposing Florin Citu as Prime Minister, President Klaus Iohannis is "deepening the political crisis," because the PNL (National Liberal Party) "cannot" coagulate a majority in Parliament to have a new government invested.

"The proposal made by the President is not one to help us exit the crisis, but one that deepens the crisis, because, obviously, right now, PNL cannot gather a majority in Parliament to have this government invested. The political crisis will deepen, with very bad consequences for the country, especially as we are confronted with this additional problem generated by the risk of the coronavirus epidemic, as well as the drought, which is already affecting some of the country with its consequences, some predictable and some less predictable. I expected the President to take into account that he has only one practical solution, namely, that of an independent Prime Minister, who would have led the government until the parliamentary elections. But it seems that for the President and for the PNL the ambition to have early polls is the most important objective, and not to help Romania exit the crisis," said Tariceanu.On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis announced at the end of the consultations with the parliamentary parties that he designated Florin Citu as Prime Minister.